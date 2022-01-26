Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,400 ($126.82) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,170 ($96.74) to GBX 7,525 ($101.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($97.14) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($83.65) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($114.68) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,653.13 ($103.25).

LON RKT opened at GBX 6,314 ($85.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £45.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,253.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,018.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,816 ($91.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

