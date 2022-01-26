Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.83

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 7797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $173,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $1,246,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,194.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,969,000 after buying an additional 61,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

