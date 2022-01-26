Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $297.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post $297.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.50 million to $300.48 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $258.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

REG stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.69. 10,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

