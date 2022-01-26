Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Stock Price Down 1%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 91,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 165,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $146.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 444.00% and a negative return on equity of 561.76%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform, which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

