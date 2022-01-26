Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.13. 2,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,961. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. Renasant has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

