Render Token (RNDR) Market Capitalization Tops $512.20 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Render Token has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00006740 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $512.20 million and $39.75 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006309 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,984,855 coins and its circulating supply is 199,341,980 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

