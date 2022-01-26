Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Cut by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 825.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 232,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average is $127.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

