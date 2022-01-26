Research Analysts Set Expectations for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.56 million.

155675 has a twelve month low of C$49.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

