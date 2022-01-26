Research Analysts Set Expectations for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after acquiring an additional 176,921 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.