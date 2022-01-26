ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $774,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $634,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,366 shares of company stock worth $13,685,962 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.13.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $232.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

