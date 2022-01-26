Reviewing Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) & Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Arvinas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arvinas and Mallinckrodt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $21.80 million 162.69 -$119.33 million ($3.80) -17.65 Mallinckrodt $2.21 billion 0.01 -$944.60 million ($7.87) -0.02

Arvinas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mallinckrodt. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mallinckrodt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arvinas and Mallinckrodt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas -794.97% -27.02% -19.69% Mallinckrodt -29.04% -4.36% -0.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arvinas and Mallinckrodt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 0 15 0 3.00 Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arvinas presently has a consensus target price of $130.54, suggesting a potential upside of 94.60%. Given Arvinas’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arvinas is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

Volatility & Risk

Arvinas has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mallinckrodt has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arvinas beats Mallinckrodt on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands. The Specialty Generics segment relates to niche specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company was founded by Gustavo Mallinckrodt, Otto Mallinckrodt and Edward Mallinckrodt in 1867 and is headquartered in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

