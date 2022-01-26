RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on February 7th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIOCF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.