Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.51

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 60.51 and last traded at 61.01, with a volume of 6515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 64.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIVN. Tigress Financial began coverage on Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Rivian in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 134.64.

Get Rivian alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of 100.79.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian news, insider Jiten Behl bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $369,088,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $4,771,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $4,289,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $2,585,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.