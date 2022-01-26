Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 9.2% Higher

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 68.07 and last traded at 65.08. 377,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,962,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at 59.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Rivian in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 133.21.

Get Rivian alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 100.79.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Marcario acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,088,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,289,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.