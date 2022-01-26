RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.27

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 495872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLX Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 24.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $260.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 197,439 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 95.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 217,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.