Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 2,750 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RDFN stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 542,997 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

