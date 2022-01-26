Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

Shares of RBLX traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 108,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,157,734. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $961,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 600,617 shares of company stock valued at $63,056,420.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

