Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Upgraded to Speculative Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$7.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RCK opened at C$4.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.59. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$9.38.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

