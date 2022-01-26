Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 7,151 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $160,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $62.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,597.42. 32,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,170. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,809.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,861.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,827.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

