Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 13,474 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,474 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $127,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.55. 323,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,169,324. The stock has a market cap of $315.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.