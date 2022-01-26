Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Rocky Brands worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocky Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of RCKY opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $307.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

