Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.52

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 4972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $161,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,104,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

