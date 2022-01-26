Royal Bank of Canada Lowers RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €46.50

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €48.00 ($54.55) to €46.50 ($52.84) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cheuvreux raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

