Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.18% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $1,251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 22.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

