Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.29.

TSE:RUS opened at C$31.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$22.88 and a 1-year high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.8699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,872. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total transaction of C$871,762.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,841,120. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,906.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

