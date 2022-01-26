Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 4.15.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The business had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

