Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Xperi worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPER. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 6.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 33.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 236,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 88,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPER opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $25.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.