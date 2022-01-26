Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Quipt Home Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

QIPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

