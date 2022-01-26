Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,543 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.