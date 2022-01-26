Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 43,200 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Dorian LPG worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dorian LPG by 52.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $486.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.90%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

