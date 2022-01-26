SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches Market Cap of $919,513.36

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $919,513.36 and approximately $164,943.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,727.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.84 or 0.00791893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00247103 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023407 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003988 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

