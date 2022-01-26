Saia (SAIA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Saia stock opened at $285.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $171.16 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.93.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saia stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Saia were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

