salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total transaction of $2,000,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,031 shares of company stock worth $73,935,261. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.22. 78,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,978,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.69, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

