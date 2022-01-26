San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 100.1% over the last three years.

Shares of SJT opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.54% and a return on equity of 498.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

