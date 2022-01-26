Sanders Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sanders Capital LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,097,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $181,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,401. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.