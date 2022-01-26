Sanders Capital LLC Purchases 377,954 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Cigna comprises about 3.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,626,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.76. 7,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

