Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.60.

SDVKY opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

