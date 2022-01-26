Sarcophagus Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and $2,157.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.39 or 0.06896958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,177.71 or 0.99989056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050634 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

