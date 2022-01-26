Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:SAVE opened at GBX 24.80 ($0.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £309.51 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.56. Savannah Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27.80 ($0.38).

In other Savannah Energy news, insider Stephen Ian Jenkins bought 258,398 shares of Savannah Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($26.11) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000,001.30 ($6,745,819.35).

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

