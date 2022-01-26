Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $45.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target increased by Stephens from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Schlumberger by 422.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

