Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SOI opened at GBX 270.60 ($3.65) on Wednesday. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.41. The company has a market capitalization of £714.03 million and a PE ratio of 4.53.

In other Schroder Oriental Income Fund news, insider Isabel Liu bought 777 shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £2,066.82 ($2,788.48).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

