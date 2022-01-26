Schroders (LON:SDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3,288.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,288 ($44.36) and last traded at GBX 3,289 ($44.37), with a volume of 21137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,409 ($45.99).

SDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($49.92) to GBX 3,930 ($53.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($49.58) price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,742.50 ($50.49).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,501.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,601.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

