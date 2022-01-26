Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 53.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 260.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $58,040,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. Equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

