Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,243 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

