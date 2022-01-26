Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after buying an additional 805,296 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after buying an additional 387,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,361,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,730,000 after purchasing an additional 935,610 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

