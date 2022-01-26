Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 124.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $177.33 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.25.

