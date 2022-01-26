Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 164.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $91,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,837 shares of company stock worth $3,525,637 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.95.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

