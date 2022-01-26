Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sanofi by 171.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 7.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

