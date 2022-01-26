Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in ABB by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ABB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ABB by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,575 shares during the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03.

ABB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.