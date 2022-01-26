Scotiabank Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$11.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.61.

CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

